Muslim billionaire Asif Aziz is moving full steam ahead to turn a famous London landmark into a giant, 3-story super mosque.

The new super mosque may be named ‘Piccadilly Prayer Space’ and could open by this autumn.

The London Trocadero first opened in 1865 as a restaurant and nearly 150 years later it is a mosque!

The Sun reported:

A MUSLIM billionaire has won permission to turn a major London landmark into a mosque.



Mega-rich Asif Aziz, 56, known as Mr West End will take over the Trocadero in the centre of the capital.



He had applied to build a 1,000-person capacity mosque but plans were withdrawn because of backlash from residents.



But now Westminster Council has approved a three-storey mosque for 390 worshippers, reports the Mail on Sunday.



Its thought it will be called ‘Piccadilly Prayer Space’ and could be open within months.



A council spokesperson said: “A planning application by the Aziz Foundation to convert a part of the London Trocadero was approved by the council’s planning committee in May 2023.”



The Trocadero, situated between Picadilly circus and Soho, first opened in 1896 as a restaurant – but it closed in 1965.

