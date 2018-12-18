THE SUN:

MUSLIM Amazon workers fear they will be fired from a Minneapolis distribution centre for taking prayer breaks.

Because of strict packing quotas, set at 240 boxes an hour, practising Muslims are struggling to pray five times a day at the giant retailer’s Shakopee fulfillment centre, say employees.

Amazon denied the claims and insisted workers were given a paid prayer break of less than 20 minutes and could take unpaid prayer breaks for longer.

A statement also said productivity expectations would be altered if people chose to take the unpaid breaks and insisted “we work hard every day to ensure all of our employees are treated fairly and with dignity and respect”.

Last Friday a group of Amazon workers – Somali refugees living in Minnesota – demanded better working conditions during a protest outside the warehouse.

Waving placards in bitterly cold conditions, they said that employees are having their “bodies wear out because of the stress from increased productivity demands”.

Khadra Ibhrahin, 28, a mum-of-two, told Vox she could not easily take prayer breaks as the warehouse’s current packing rate is 240 boxes an hour – a figure which jumps to 400 depending on demand.

She said staff were penalised if they fell behind the required rate, adding that taking breaks “make our rate slow down, and then we’d be at risk of getting fired.

“So most of the time we choose prayer over bathroom, and have learned to balance our bodily needs.