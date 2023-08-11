Musk’s Mixed Messages: Elon Is Talking About Fighting Zuckerberg Again After Wimping Out and Calling for Debate  

Breitbart

Just days after appearing to wimp out of a physical fight with Mark Zuckerberg, calling for a “noble” debate as he claimed he may require back surgery, Elon Musk is suddenly talking about a fight again. Musk provided fresh details about the “fight” in a series of tweets, claiming an “epic location” in Italy, adding that “Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy.” The Daily Mail reports that Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter) dropped fresh details about his much-anticipated cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg. The latest details are especially confusing given that it comes just days after Musk claimed he may need surgery and hinted that a “noble” debate would be more appropriate than a physical fight. Musk tweeted the word “Gladiator” with two sword emojis, sparking speculation about the event. Contrary to earlier rumors in the sports world, the event will not be under the banner of Dana White’s UFC. Instead, Musk clarified, “The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC).” Musk further stated that viewers across the globe can catch the live action on both the X platform and one of Zuckerberg’s platforms.

