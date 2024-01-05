Musk Talks Population Collapse With Incoming Dutch Populist Prime Minister Geert Wilders

Demographic Decline: Dutch Birth Rate Plummets https://t.co/ykLdccEaXp — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 9, 2023

Geert Wilders, who is presently in negotiations in his native Netherlands to become the next Prime Minister after a populist-right surge in recent elections has been exchanging thoughts on migration and birthrates with Elon Musk.

The “collapse of our own culture and Western values” due to open borders and mass migration is the “biggest problem we face today”, veteran populist and possibly next Prime Minister of the Netherlands Geert Wilders and Tesla billionaire Elon Musk agreed. The pair swapped messages on Musk owned-X (née Twitter) in response to a post about “population collapse”, noting how in nations around the world the fertility rate is falling to record lows.

