Elon Musk on Saturday fired a shot across the bow at social media companies for not publicly releasing their algorithms that recommend content.

Responding to a tweet from venture capitalist David Sacks regarding the promise to make Twitter’s algorithm public, Musk said, “They know they cannot defend what their algorithm actually does, so they will keep it closed.”

On Friday, Twitter wrote in a blog post that the social media company’s recommendations algorithm, which controls the tweets users see on their timelines, has been made publicly available.

“On GitHub,” Twitter writes, “you’ll find two new repositories (main repo, ml repo) containing the source code for many parts of Twitter, including our recommendations algorithm, which controls the Tweets you see on the For You timeline. We’re also sharing more information on our recommendation algorithm in this post on our Engineering Blog.”

Musk’s tweet and promise to keep Twitter open and accountable fell soon after the revelations seen in the Twitter Files — first released in December.

In August, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Joe Rogan that the FBI approached him warning that the Hunter Biden laptop story, which was censored shortly before the 2020 presidential election, was “Russian propaganda.”

