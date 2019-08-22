THE IRISH TIMES

A French artist who used the sounds of nature in his music has been killed by a bear in Canada. Friends said Julien Gauthier (44) was the victim of an attack after a bear entered a camp near the village of Tulita, in the Northwest Territories last week. The police have not yet publicly identified the victim. Gauthier was travelling with a biologist, Camille Toscani, on an expedition in the sparsely populated area, recording new sounds for his work. The pair had planned to travel from Fort Providence to Inuvik, two towns separated by more than 1,500km of wilderness, in 30 days. Ms Toscani told the French newspaper Le Parisien that the bear entered their camp at night and dragged Gauthier away. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they received a distress signal from Ms Toscani after she managed to locate another group of hikers after the attack. Poor weather delayed the recovery of Gauthier’s body until the next day.

