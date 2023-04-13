A music rep who has worked with big names including Justin Bieber, Drake and Post Malone has revealed that a woman, 34, found dead in the bathtub of his ocean-view suite in Miami Beach was a budding musician he was hoping to sign.

Cops have named David Bolno, 46, as a person of interest in the death of Laura Lozano, a 34-year-old musician who was found lying face up, unresponsive in the bathroom of his one-bedroom unit in the residential towers of the luxury Setai Hotel on March 30.

Hotel surveillance shows Bolno leaving just after 4.30am that morning and he claims Lozano did not leave with him. Lozano’s body was found close to nine hours later by hotel staff and police say they found an ‘unknown substance’ in various areas of the property.

Bolno told DailyMail.com exclusively that the loss of the 34-year-old is a ‘terrible tragedy’, that he ‘really liked her’ and that he’d been ‘helping her make music’ before she died in the suite – which costs an estimated $2,600-a-night to stay in.

READ MORE