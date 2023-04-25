A French museum is set to host an exhibition where the guests will have to strip naked to enter, followed by a drink and chat about the experience.

The event at the macLYON, the museum of contemporary art in Lyon, is part of a series of two acts focusing on the presence of the body in the works of the macLYON Collection.

Naked visitors will be able to enjoy the 90-minute session on Thursday that aims to move away from the notion of 17th-century French philosopher René Descartes: ‘I think, therefore I am.’

It instead aims to put forward that we are above all our bodies, and that there is no ‘pure’ thought detached from an organism that perceives and experiences.

‘Our idea is to question the issue of the body in a given space, to see how bodies interact with other bodies,’ a spokesman for the macLYON told The Times.

