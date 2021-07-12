Red State:

In a sign that state Republican parties might be coming to the realization that supporting inveterate losers like Martha McSally and various quislings in their primary contests, the Alaska GOP has announced that it will be actively supporting Lisa Murkowski’s challenger, Kelly Tshibaka.

The Alaska Republican State Central Committee on Saturday endorsed Kelly Tshibaka in the 2022 race for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Lisa Murkowski.

The committee approved Tshibaka’s endorsement in a 58-17 vote during a meeting in Fairbanks.

In a statement, Tshibaka said she will uphold conservative ideals and be a senator who Alaskans “can depend to make every decision based on what is best for our great state.”

Tshibaka announced on March 29 that she would run for the Senate seat held by Murkowski, who has been in office since 2002 and is widely viewed as a moderate. Two weeks earlier, the Republican State Central Committee voted 53-17 to censure Murkowski, citing her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump and other votes that have broken with GOP leadership. Alaska Republican Party leaders said at the time that they would recruit someone to run against her.

Murkowski said in a statement to the Daily News that she has fought for Alaskan values in the U.S. Senate and will continue to do so.

