FOX NEWS:

A brazen daytime murder on a populated subway platform, ominous graffiti scrawled on a politician’s office building and the appearance of warring factions meting out their brand of brutal street justice show the infamous MS-13 gang is growing its presence in another heavily-populated area of New York.

The notoriously violent gang is once again in the headlines this week after the arrest of suspected member Ramiro “Caramalo” Gutierrez, who’s been charged with killing 20-year-old Abel Mosso, whom authorities say belonged to the rival 18th Street Gang. Gutierrez, a 26-year-old Salvadoran national, is in the U.S. illegally, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official told Fox News, and graphic video of Sunday’s subway platform shooting in Queens has since gone viral.

“One incident is a problem. We have had a number of incidents involving MS-13 in recent months,” New York City Police Department Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea told the Daily News in the aftermath of the shooting, which sent terrified commuters running for their lives. “When we have violent incidents, or certainly an incident as horrific [as] this, on a crowded train, in the middle of the day, with hard-working people trying to go about their lives, we will bring the full brunt…The fast way to get the NYPD’s attention is an incident like this.”