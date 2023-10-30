‘Murderer Israel’: Erdogan Leads 1.5 Million People in Pro-Hamas Airport Takeover

Islamist Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan flooded Istanbul’s Atatürk Airport this weekend with hundreds of thousands of people – he claimed 1.5 million attendees – chanting “murderer Israel” and other pro-Hamas slogans in support of the terrorist group’s October 7 massacre.

Erdogan branded the rally the “Great Palestine Meeting” and delivered an extensive address in which he once again insisted “Hamas is not a terrorist organization,” claimed that Israel secretly created Kurdish miliitias in Iraq and Syria, and blamed “the West” generally for the conflict between Israel and Palestinian terror groups.

Erdogan has been one of the world’s most vocal supporters of Hamas following the “al-Aqsa flood,” a pervasive terrorist attack on October 7 targeting Israeli civilians and foreign visitors.

Israeli authorities estimate that Hamas terrorists killed over 1,400 people on that day, many of them disabled people, the elderly, and children as young as newborns.

