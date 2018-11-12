BREITBART

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a previously deported murderer who illegally re-entered the U.S. about one month following his deportation. Agents assigned to the Laredo Sector conducted an extensive search for a suspected illegal alien who absconded from arrest on November 10. Early Sunday morning, agents found the suspect near the Interstate 35 mile marker 31 location and took him into custody. Information obtained by Breitbart News from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials revealed that the agents determined the suspect to be a Mexican national with no legal basis to be in the U.S. The agents transported the migrant to the station for processing and a biometric background investigation. A check of the Mexican man’s records in the U.S. revealed a June 2009 conviction in Austin, Texas, for murder. A court in Travis County convicted the man on the murder charge and sentenced him to 11 years in a Texas prison. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers deported the man back to his home country of Mexico on October 5, 2018. Five days later, Border Patrol agents found him back in Texas.

READ MORE AT BREITBART