FOX NEWS:

University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson’s death was caused by “multiple sharp force injuries,” law enforcement officials said Monday.

Police say Josephson, a 21-year-old senior at South Carolina’s flagship university, was kidnapped and killed early Friday after she got into a car mistakenly thinking it was an Uber. Nathaniel Rowland, 24, has been charged with Josephson’s kidnapping and murder.

According to Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock and arrest warrants for Rowland, Josephson suffered wounds to her head, neck, face, upper body, leg, and foot. Investigators have not said what weapon was used to kill Josephson.

“Samantha was by herself. She had absolutely no chance. None. The door was locked, the child safety locks were on. She had absolutely no chance,” Josephson’s father Seymour said Sunday night at a candlelight vigil in Columbia.