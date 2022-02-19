NEW YORK POST:

A Pennsylvania Uber driver and mother of four begged a customer to spare her life before he allegedly shot and killed her during a robbery attempt, police said.

“I’m begging you, I have four kids,” 38-year-old Christi Spicuzza pleaded, according to dashcam video of the horrific crime, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Spicuzza, of Turtle Creek, was found dead with a single gunshot wound to the head in a wooded area on February 12 in Monroeville, according to the Allegheny County Police Department.

She had picked up 22-year-old Calvin Crew, of Penn Hills, around 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 10 when 10 minutes into the ride, he allegedly put a gun to the back of her head.

“You’ve got to be joking,” Spicuzza said when she reached back and felt the gun, according to the dashcam footage, detailed in a criminal complaint obtained by the Post-Gazette.

