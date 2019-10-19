NY POST

An American prosecutor whose murder shocked the tiny island state of Yap had made such dangerous enemies that she slept with a machete under her pillow. Rachelle Bergeron, 33, also took her dog along for protection when she went for a jog around the tropical paradise covered in pristine beaches and surrounded by coral reefs. But the family dog could do little to protect her when she was brutally gunned down in front of the modest home that she shared with her new husband last week. Both Bergeron and the dog were shot dead by unknown assailants. Bergeron, a former New York human rights lawyer, was the acting attorney general on Yap, an island of 11,000 people in the South Pacific with a big human trafficking problem.

