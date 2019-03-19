NEW YORK POST:

Nevada neighbors of a disgraced former priest from New Jersey said the alleged child molester had a steady stream of young male visitors at his home before he was slain, according to a report.

John Capparelli, 70, died of a gunshot wound to the neck about three weeks after his name appeared on a list of 188 Garden State priests and deacons who had been “credibly accused” of child sex abuse.

Police said they are still investigating who shot Capparelli in the kitchen of the well-kept house where he had started a new life.

“We have no additional information,” police spokesman Rod Peña in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson told NJ.com.

Last week, the local Fox 5 outlet reported Capparelli had a history of hiring male prostitutes, citing a police source. Authorities believe he was targeted for death, according to neighbors and reports.

A next-door neighbor told the news outlet that Capparelli had worked as a math tutor in Nevada and frequently had young, high school- and college-age men showing up at his home.