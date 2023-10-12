Murdered Leftist Journalist Josh Kruger Allegedly Sexually Abused His Accused Assailant Starting When Suspect was 15 – Also Reportedly Threatened to Sexually Blackmail Him

The story regarding Philadelphia journalist and gay rights activist Josh Kruger’s murder took an even darker turn on Wednesday. It is alleged that the 39-year-old Kruger began a sexual relationship with his accused assailant, 19-year-old Robert Davis, while the teen was underage and also threatened to sexually blackmail him.

The relationship allegedly involved the use of illegal drugs as well.

CBS Philadelphia previously reported Kruger and Davis were at least acquaintances. Kruger was also supposedly in the process of trying to “help” him.

Davis’s family told the Philadelphia Inquirer in recent interviews that Kruger began sexually abusing their son starting when he was just 15 years old. They also say Davis told them that Kruger was threatening to post sexually explicit videos of him online.

The family revealed to the Inquirer that their account was drawn from recent conversations with their son and after watching his life fall apart for years as he tried to keep his relationship with Kruger and his drug addiction a secret.

Damica Davis, Robert’s mother, said he called her on Friday hours after Philadelphia police went into her home searching for him. She said she told Robert to turn himself in but said he was scared.

While Robert Davis did not specifically tell his mother he killed Kruger, he did tell her he was going to be blackmailed.

