Murdered cartel boss ‘El Fatal’ buried with hundreds of guns to protect him ‘in the afterlife’

A murdered Ecuadorian cartel boss known as “El Fatal” was buried with hundreds of pistols, shotguns and rifles in his coffin so he could be “armed to the teeth in the afterlife.”Julian Sevillano, the 39-year-old reputed leader of “Los Fatales,” was with his 20-year-old daughter getting a regular car wash in Moroche last Wednesday when they were suddenly ambushed by gunmen, according to La Nacion.Both were killed in a hail of more than a dozen shots blamed on members of a rival gang, the outlet said.

Sevillano’s relatives refused to leave the bodies for local police, however, instead whisking them away for a massive funeral the next day, El Universo said.

Now-viral images show Sevillano in an open casket as people rush to fill it with high-caliber weapons — reportedly so that he would be “armed to the teeth in the afterlife and could defend himself.”

Ecuadorian police and soldiers stood guard amid rumors of potential retaliation and ongoing violence.

