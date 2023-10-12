“Murdered By Hamas Monsters”: Israel Releases Pics Of Dead Babies

Trigger warning ⚠️⚠️⚠️



Those who deny these events are supporting the barbaric animals who are responsible for them.



Babies. Toddlers. Infants. pic.twitter.com/bXThlHv8Y4 — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) October 12, 2023

Israel today released harrowing images of tiny babies who were murdered and burned by Hamas terrorists amid their ruthless attacks this weekend that saw hundreds of Israeli civilians killed in their homes.

One appalling image shows the small body of a baby, who couldn’t be more than 12 months old, lying on a now bloodied white body bag that is too large for it. The little child’s baby grow dotted with flowers is now covered in blood after the rampaging terrorists unleashed horrors that defy belief.

Another two photographs released by Israel show the blackened and charred bodies of two babies who were murdered by the Hamas gunmen when they stormed their homes in southern Israel. Their bodies are so disfigured it’s impossible to make out where their arms and legs would have been.

MailOnline has chosen to publish heavily blurred versions of these images to show the horrors that Hamas terrorists unleashed on hundreds of Israelis after they stormed over the border from Gaza on Saturday.

It comes as apparently verified photographs of other babies beheaded by the ruthless terrorists in the Kfar Aza kibbutz just a mile away from the border were ‘confirmed’ by journalists at the Jerusalem Post.

The newspaper said the photos of decapitated babies and their burned bodies were shown to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Israel today.

