The mom of a slain Army veteran slammed Democrats for “marching to the same drumbeat” of “Trump and guns” while ignoring crime victims Tuesday — a day after her fiery testimony before lawmakers about Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s soft-on-crime tactics.

Madeline Brame, whose son, Hason Correa, was beaten to death in Harlem in 2018, recounted her emotional testimony Monday at the House Judiciary Committee’s field hearing in Manhattan, where Rep. Dan Goldman (D-Manhattan) referred to the hearing as “a charade.”

“They all march to the same drumbeat – Trump, Trump, Trump, guns, guns, guns — completely ignoring the testimony of the victims sitting right in front of them, the crime that’s happening here in New York and the district attorney refusing to prosecute crime,” Brame railed to The Post Tuesday.

Brame and Goldman got into a heated back and forth as the Dem claimed the Republican-led hearing was just a ruse to distract from Bragg’s criminal case against former President Donald Trump.

He and other Democrats also painted the eight committee witnesses, including Brame and other victims of crime, as political pawns in the GOP’s effort to discredit Bragg.

