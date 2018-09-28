NEW YORK POST:

The Mississippi murder suspect on trial for allegedly setting 19-year-old Jessica Chambers on fire gave detectives interrogating him a puzzling explanation for his own burn marks.

Quinton Tellis, 29, claimed the injuries were from a bonfire in an interrogation video, which was shown before jurors Friday at his retrial in Panola County Circuit Court for the teen cheerleader’s gruesome death.

Tellis — who faces capital murder charges — said that he fell during a fire pit hangout when he tried to jump over a grill.

“I ran back to about the barbecue grill and I took off and jumped,” Tellis told an investigator. “I made it but at the end, like I just fell back in the fire and they pulled me up.”

The lengthy videos — which were filmed in late 2015 and early 2016 — also showed Tellis repeatedly changing his story about Chambers’ final day on Dec. 6, 2014. The teen died after she was allegedly doused in gasoline and set ablaze on a rural road in Courtland.

Tellis insisted in the interrogation room that he last saw Chambers earlier in the day when they were driving around with her friend.