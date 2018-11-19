DAILY MAIL:

As if coping with constant food and medicine shortages were not enough for crisis-weary Venezuelans, many live in constant fear in a country where three people die violently every hour.

The South American nation registered 26,000 homicides last year, 89 per 100,000 inhabitants and a figure 15 times the global average, according to the Venezuelan Observatory of Violence, a non-governmental group.

How do ordinary Venezuelans try to survive in one of the world’s most dangerous countries?

‘Venezuelans take precautions every day to try to protect themselves. But adapting to insecurity means they are losing their freedom,’ the group’s director Roberto Briceno told AFP.

Teacher Yamileth Marcano’s younger brother Willis was stabbed to death for his smartphone as he left work.

‘Was that what his life was worth, a mobile phone? Every time I hear of another home in mourning, the bad memories come back,’ she told AFP.

Marcano, 46, lives in a house with barred windows and doors in eastern Caracas. Her son emigrated to Italy. The tipping point came when two youths on a motorbike put a gun to his head and told him to hand over his cellphone as he drove through Caracas.