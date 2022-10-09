A rapper’s disturbing music video glorifying abortion while twerking in front of a Planned Parenthood facility has gone viral.

The song, called “BDF” by TNFW Nique, shows black women twerking while celebrating being “Baby Daddy Free” after getting an abortion at Planned Parenthood.

Warning! The following video contains obscene imagery and explicit lyrics:

The extreme video got the attention of Candace Owens last month, who condemned the rapper’s celebration of baby murder, which the video makes clear in the song’s chorus, “Murder on my mind.”

“Do you have words? I don’t have them,” Owens said after showing a clip of the video. “I don’t have them, and I’m waiting for someone that feels that they are a better representation of black culture to speak out against this.”

The song lyrics are as follows [Warning: explicit]:

Huh, huh, yeah

Murder

Murder (Murder)

Murder (Murder)

They not fuckin’ with me I’m BDF, n***a, baby daddy free

That mean I ain’t got a n***a baby comin’ outta me

So I’m A-B-O-R-T-I-N-G

On my way to the clinic, I forgot the Plan B

[Refrain]

Let’s go

Bitch, I got murder on my mind (Murder)

Let’s go

Bitch, I got murder on my mind (Murder, murder)

Let’s go

Bitch, I got murder on my mind (Murder)

Let’s go

Bitch, I got murder on my mind

