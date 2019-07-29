BREITBART:

A 40-year-old African migrant has been arrested after allegedly pushing a woman and her eight-year-old son into the path of an oncoming express train.

The incident took place at Frankfurt’s central railway station at 10 am on Monday morning and allegedly saw the African randomly target the woman and her son, pushing them off platform 7, German tabloid Bild reports.

The woman was able to roll into the void between tracks but was unable to reach her son, who was hit by an express train and died at the scene.

Investigators say the man, who has been identified as an Eritrean migrant, attempted to flee the scene but was pursued by witnesses and was later arrested by police. The motive for the attack remains unclear according to police who have yet to establish any links between the migrant and the victims.