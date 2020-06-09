SF Gate:

Just hours before SFMTA bus drivers halted service for eight minutes and 46 seconds to symbolically memorialize the life of George Floyd, the transit agency made another monumental decision.

As several demonstrations continued to take place throughout the Bay Area on Tuesday, Muni announced it would no longer transport officers from the San Francisco Police Department to protests.

This news comes after the transit agency was criticized on social media for videos uploaded by users showing officers in riot gear departing packed buses in downtown San Francisco earlier this month. Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, a journalist for KQED, also shared a photo on Twitter of a digital display that read “Police Services” on the back of a bus.

SFMTA responded – “To be clear, no Muni vehicles or employees will be used to transport any detainee.”

