Pictured: The author and two individual cited in the article as examples of "multiracial whiteness" LEFT – Ali Alexander, a Stop the Steal organizer. RIGHT – Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio .

Of course it’s not Trump’s policies, it’s the voters’ defective personalities!

Cristina Beltran wrote in an op-ed on Friday trying to explain why Latino and black voters supported Trump

She explored a made-up ideology she calls ‘multiracial whiteness’ that means being white isn’t just a racial identifier but is a ‘political color’

Beltran said it ‘leads to a discriminatory worldview’ that is ‘rooted in America’s ugly history of white supremacy’

She was eviscerated online by people who accused her of labeling black and Latino voters as white supremacists

Others said it was a desperate attempt by liberals to reconcile the fact that black and Latino voters support Trump

Trump’s support among Hispanic and black voters increased between 2016 and 2020

Many said they felt ‘taken for granted’ by Biden and the Democrats

An NYU professor has been slammed for claiming in a Washington Post op-ed that black and Hispanic voters supported Trump because of something called ‘multiracial whiteness’ which separates them from their own race.

Cristina Beltran – who describes herself using the gender neutral term ‘Latinx’ – wrote last week that it was a surprise to see Latino and black faces among the MAGA mob that stormed the Capitol, and that it was also ‘unsettling’ that ‘a quarter to a third of Latino voters voted to re-elect Trump’.

She rationalized their preference for him with the idea of ‘multiracial whiteness’ which is the idea that white is more than a race or racial identity.

‘What are we to make Latino voters inspired by Trump? And what are we to make of unmistakably White mob violence that also includes non-White participants?

‘I call this phenomenon multiracial whiteness — the promise that they, too, can lay claim to the politics of aggression, exclusion and domination,’ she wrote.

This is Beltran's piece. She used a photograph of Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio to illustrate it

She went on to claim that being white is no longer someone’s racial identity but is also a ‘political color’ which can lead to ‘a discriminatory worldview in which feelings of freedom and belonging are produced through the persecution and dehumanization of others.’

The idea, she said, is ‘rooted in white supremacy, indigenous dispossession and anti-blackness’.

‘In the politics of multiracial whiteness, anyone can join the MAGA movement and engage in the wild freedom of unbridled rage and conspiracy theories.

‘Multiracial whiteness offers citizens of every background the freedom to call Muslims terrorists, demand that undocumented immigrants be rounded up and deported, deride BLM as a movement of thugs and criminals, and accuse Democrats of being blood-drinking pedophiles.

‘Here, the politics of exclusion, violence and demonization are available to all.

