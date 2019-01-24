DAILY MAIL:

Rudy Giuliani’s latest media blitz, which was filled with a dizzying array of misstatements and hurried clarifications, agitated President Donald Trump and some of his allies, who have raised the possibility that the outspoken presidential lawyer should be sidelined from televised interviews – at least temporarily.

‘Every time he opens his mouth on TV it’s like “Cleanup on aisle Giuliani!”‘ a White House official told DailyMail.com on Wednesday.

Politico reported that a White House official acknowledged the severity of the West Wing’s all-hands approach to putting out Giuliani-related fires.

‘Handling Rudy’s f*** ups takes more than one man,’ that official said.

Trump was frustrated with Giuliani, according to three White House officials and Republicans close to the White House who were not authorized to speak publicly about private conversations.

Yet the president is in no mood to cut him loose, according to CNN. ‘Rudy’s not getting fired,’ one of the network’s sources said.

Some of Trump’s allies have suggested that Giuliani should at least be barred from evening interviews because of concerns that he was going on TV after drinking, according to three Republicans close to the White House.