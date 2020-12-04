New York Post:

Two US Marshals were shot and a third injured early Friday in the Bronx during a wild exchange of gunfire with a suspect wanted for shooting a state trooper in Massachusetts, police sources told The Post.

The shots were fired as the marshals executed a warrant inside 4085 Ely Ave. in Wakefield during a marshals-led operation around 5:30 a.m., the sources said.

The gunfire erupted when the deputies approached Andre Sterling, 35, wanted for shooting a Massachusetts state trooper in the hand during a traffic stop last week, police sources said.

Sterling was fatally shot at the scene, according to the sources.

Another man was taken to Jacobi Medical Center for treatment, ABC 7 reported. It was not immediately clear if the wounded man was also a suspect.

Two marshals were shot in the leg, and another was hurt but not shot, the sources said. They were all taken to Jacobi Medical Center.

The marshals all had non-life-threatening injuries, cops said.

