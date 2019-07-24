NEW YORK POST:

The NYPD has busted three men, including a reputed Crips gang member, for the caught-on-video water dousing of cops in Harlem and Brooklyn, law enforcement sources told The Post on Wednesday.

Gangbanger Courtney Thompson, 28, surrendered Wednesday morning at the 73rd Precinct stationhouse for his alleged involvement in the Brownsville drenching incident, sources said.

Thompson, a Brownsville resident, was hit with charges of obstruction of governmental administration, criminal nuisance, criminal tampering, disorderly conduct and harassment, police said.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan tweeted about the arrest Wednesday, but did not name the suspect.