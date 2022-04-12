NBC NEW YORK:

Multiple people have been shot in a Brooklyn subway station and several undetonated devices were also found at the location, according to fire officials and three law enforcement sources. They stress the investigation is preliminary.

At least five people were said to have been shot by a man about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 180 pounds who was wearing a gas mask and an orange construction vest, according to three senior law enforcement officials. He fled the scene and has not been caught.

Several law enforcement sources said the shooter may have thrown a device before opening fire at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in Sunset Park around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The extent of the victims’ injuries wasn’t clear.

