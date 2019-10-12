NY POST

A shooter is in police custody after multiple people were shot inside a church in a southern New Hampshire town Saturday morning, according to several reports. Ambulances were being dispatched to the scene earlier today and at least four people are reported to be hurt in the shooting in Pelham, a town with a population of 12,000. There have been no reported fatalities and few details on injuries. At least one person from the scene was admitted to Lowell General Hospital, a hospital spokesman said. Police have sealed off the area around the New England Pentecostal Church, citing an “active investigation.”

