NEW YORK POST:

Multiple people were shot Tuesday morning in a gruesome shooting in a Brooklyn subway station during rush hour, officials said.

The bloody incident broke out around 8:30 a.m. at the 36th Street station for the D, N, R lines in Sunset Park.

Clair, a straphanger who witnessed the event while riding the Manhattan-bound N train, told The Post there were so many rounds fired off she “lost count.”

“There was like, lots of them. I don’t even know how many,” she said.

She said she saw the man — who was described as a 5-foot-5 black man, around 170 pounds wearing an orange vest and gas mask — drop “some kind of cylinder that sparked at the top.”

“I thought he was an MTA worker at first because I was like, I didn’t like pay too much attention. You know? You’ve got the orange on,” she said.

Graphic photos showing blood-stained subway platform floors and injured people at the station have emerged on social media, but it was still unclear how many victims were injured in a possible explosion, a mass shooting or both, police officials said.

