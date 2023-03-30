Two Army Blackhawk helicopters collided in the air above Kentucky during training exercises Wednesday night, causing “several” casualties, military officials said.

The two 101st Airborne Division helicopters crashed during “a routine training mission” over Trigg County at around 10 p.m., Fort Campbell officials said.

Early Thursday, the 101st Airborne Division confirmed that the crash left “several casualties,” without elaborating.

“Right now the focus is on the Soldiers and their families who were involved,” the 101st Airborne said.

An Army soldier at the scene of the wreck earlier confirmed to local radio station WKDZ that multiple people had died and the county coroner had been called.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear also said he suspects there will be multiple fatalities.

“We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected,” Beshear tweeted.

