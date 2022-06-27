DailyMail

An Amtrak train derailed after colliding with a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri Monday

Three people are being transported to University Hospital, with one being life-flighted by helicopter

The train Southwest Chief Train 4 was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it collided with the truck and derailed around 12:42 p.m. at a public crossing about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City, Missouri

Approximately 243 people were onboard at the time of the crash, which toppled several cars onto their sides

Shocking photos taken in the immediate aftermath show a passenger being helped out of a broken window

The collision happened just a day after another Amtrak train hit a car at a crossing in Brentwood, California around 1pm Sunday, killing three women

Missouri officials have declared a ‘large fatality event’ after an Amtrak train collided with a dump truck at a public railroad crossing and overturned. Local outlet ABC17 reported that multiple people died in the event, but that an exact number remains uncertain. Three people are being transported to University Hospital, with one being life-flighted by helicopter, an MU Health Care spokesman told ABC17. The Southwest Chief Train 4, which was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, collided with the truck that was obstructing the public crossing and came off the tracks at Mendon in Missouri around 12.42pm CT Monday, Amtrak confirmed to DailyMail.com. Eight train cars and two locomotives (with the train engines) derailed after striking a truck. There were ‘early reports of injuries,’ Amtrak said in a statement, adding that there were 243 passengers and 12 crew members onboard at the time of the crash.

