The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department says there are five people dead – including the gunman — and eight injured in the Kentucky city Monday following a shooting at a building that houses an Old National Bank location.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. and officers that responded within minutes “encountered the suspect almost immediately, still firing gunshots,” according to Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey.

The lone shooter in the incident – identified by police as someone who “did have a connection” to the bank location – is “deceased,” police said.

At least two police officers were hit during an exchange of gunfire with the suspect, Humphrey said, adding that one of the officers is undergoing surgery at a local hospital. How the gunman died is still under investigation, he also said.

