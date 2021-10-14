Each asteroid listed is estimated to exceed 140 meters in diameter, the minimum size needed to be considered a Potentially Hazardous Object. The largest of these could be as tall as 380 meters.

Several asteroids comparable in size to the Washington Monument and Great Pyramid of Giza are heading towards Earth within the next few weeks, according to NASA’s asteroid tracker.Each of these asteroids has a maximum estimated diameter of around 160 meters or more. This is notable, as an asteroid must have a diameter of at least 140 meters to be considered a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA).The first asteroid coming towards Earth, dubbed 2021 SM3, ranges in size between 72 meters and 160 meters, and is set to fly past the Earth on October 15. For comparison, the Washington Monument is 169.29 meters tall, and the Great Pyramid of Giza stands at 130 meters.

