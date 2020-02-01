CBS New York:

There were multiple arrests after protesters gathered at Grand Central before taking to the streets Friday night.

Police struggled to hold back the elbow-to-elbow protesters covering the main floor of Grand Central Terminal.

The group started gathering just after 5 p.m., many wearing masks and carrying anti-police posters. Some tried to hang banners in the terminal, all aiming to disrupt the evening commute.

Three masked members of the protest group could be seen in a Twitter video encouraging people to skip fares, damage turnstiles and engage in a mass sabotage of the MTA, pointing followers toward a demonstration at Grand Central.