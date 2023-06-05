Left-wing Disney-Marvel star Mark Ruffalo has taken a beating on social media after he issued a call to tax billionaires at 90 percent. In a Twitter post on Saturday, Ruffalo, best known for his role as Hulk/Bruce Banner in the Avengers series, shared an article from the far-left outlet Daily Kos that called to tax billionaires at 90 percent.

“When you tax billionaires at 90 percent, they’re still fabulously rich and you have the resources to rebuild a healthy and happy middle class across the nation,” Ruffalo quoted the article in his post.

The article essentially argued that America became a dystopia ever since the Republican-led “roaring 20s” when the tax rates fell.

“The last time we saw the consequences of such inequality was during the Republican ‘Roaring ‘20s’ 100 years ago, when Warren Harding dropped the top income tax rate from 91 percent to 25 percent, the morbidly rich openly bought our politicians, and gangs whose names are still known today roamed the country robbing and killing with impunity,” the article argued.

