NEW YORK POST:

Florida authorities Monday released the mugshot and arrest footage of a 10-year-old boy accused of threatening to shoot up his school, with the local sheriff calling the move just desserts for a suspected criminal.

“I did a campaign: Fake threat, real consequence,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told W Radio in Colombia. “While I understand the boy is 10 years old, his brain’s not fully developed, he’s a juvenile, I have to tell you: When a 10-year-old presses a trigger, the aftermath is the same regardless of the age.”

The sheriff’s office posted video to Facebook showing Daniel Isaac Marquez — a fifth-grader at Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral — being arrested Saturday for the alleged text-message threat, which was forwarded to deputies by a tipster May 28.

Daniel was shown being led off with his hands cuffed behind his back while dressed in blue Crocs and a camouflage, hooded, zip-up sweatshirt and matching shorts.

