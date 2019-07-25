NY POST

Among his talents, Donald Trump has a special gift for driving his detractors so crazy that they do really stupid stuff. The decision by Democrats to force Robert Mueller to testify before Congress is Exhibit A. Bumblin’ Bob was a train wreck of epic proportions. The fallout is immediate, starting with this: impeachment is no longer an option. It had a slim chance before Wednesday’s painful slog and no chance after it. Mueller was that bad, seemingly hard of hearing, often confused and contradicted himself several times.

