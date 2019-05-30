After watching and listening to Mueller, I have concluded that he is a political snake.

What Mueller has done here is stir the pot, try to keep the country divided. This is clearly the deep state at work. Once again, dividing us against each other.

Listen to what Mueller says, “If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the president clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state,” according to the report. But then he goes on, “Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, however we aren’t able to reach that judgment.” So what is he saying? He’s guilty, and he’s not guilty? He did it, and he didn’t do it? He should be tried, but he shouldn’t be tried? ‘Goodbye and thank you very much for the $30 million and the fun I’ve had. I’m Robert Mueller, the author of the next bestselling book called The Mueller Report by Robert Mueller!’

I would say that Nadler is not above the law, and I would say that it’s time for Trump to really hire a Roy Cohn instead of these pathetic lawyers he has and start investigating the investigators.

After his statement I watched the vermin on CNN who are right out of the Soviet Union saying, “Well, although Trump can’t be charged, he should have been charged because we say so.” They don’t believe in the rule of law. They don’t believe in the Constitution.I have never in my life, and I’ve been around some time now, seen such vicious insanity that I’ve witnessed from CNN.

Now, you say, “Well, that’s fascistic!”

Well, study the ancient laws and the ancient sayings when they said, “Who will watch the watchers?”

“Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?” Are we to assume Nadler is clean as the driven snow?

Now, the big question to all of us is, why did Mueller even give this press conference? He didn’t have to. Why did he do it after two years? What was he trying to achieve? Well, it’s being said that he did this to avoid having to testify. But also to set the stage for the Democrats to harass the American public for two more years with impeachment.

These Democrats have been waiting to get even for what was done to Clinton. What do you think is going to happen if they should go through the Stalinist show trial of impeachment of Trump? Even if the House votes to impeach him, the Senate will reject it exactly as they did with Bill Clinton. We’ll have another $100 million or more wasted. The American people will be divided and at each other’s throats. The country will fall in international standing. Meanwhile, we will be overrun by countries like China instead of taking them on directly as Trump has been trying to do since he became president. He will, again, be entangled in legal hassles and who wins here? Only the damn lawyers.

What we have witnessed indicates to me that the whole thing is a charade. If you listen to the eight-minute statement of the 400-page report, you have to ask yourself, which sentences did he choose to read from the report, and which sentences did he leave out? What did he want you to hear? Well, he emphasized one major point. He said, “I couldn’t exonerate him.” Now, what does that mean, “I couldn’t exonerate him”? Well, what you don’t know is that prosecutors do not exonerate people. That is not the job of a prosecutor. They do not exonerate people. In most cases, they drop charges on grounds of insufficient evidence. That’s what they do.



So something is wrong here. Something is very, very wrong here. The American people are now angry on one side, confused on the other. Ready to go to war. Nobody knows why this man was even given the job of investigating the president. The fact of the matter is Mueller, himself, signaled to Congress that his report could serve as the basis for an impeachment.

Now, Pelosi, strangely enough, did not jump in right away and say, “Oh, we’re going to impeach.” They have done polling, the Democrats who are in charge are running polls, and they know that impeaching Trump is unpopular. They also know that impeaching Trump will backfire on them. Now, it’s not that the people who would vote for a Democrat love Trump. It’s that they do not want any more division. They’ve had enough. Do you think that two years of an impeachment trial of any kind or impeachment hearings would be good for America?

Make no mistake about it, this is designed to keep America divided. Mueller has given the Dems red meat for impeachment. Mueller fed doubt, then bowed out.

