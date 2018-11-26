THE WALL STREET JOURNAL:

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort continued to lie to the FBI and to special counsel Robert Mueller’s office after his plea deal in September, Mr. Mueller’s office alleged Monday, in what would be a breach of the agreement by a person whose cooperation has been considered a key asset in the probe.

Mr. Manafort, who pleaded guilty to conspiring against the U.S. and obstruction of justice, agreed to cooperate with the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, Mr. Mueller’s office noted in a three-page filling. But he subsequently lied on a number of issues, the office alleged, adding that it would file a detailed submission describing Mr. Manafort’s “crimes and lies” at a later date.

Mr. Manafort, in the same filing, disputed Mr. Mueller’s characterization of his cooperation, saying he met with government investigators many times and answered their questions. Mr. Manafort “believes he has provided truthful information and does not agree with the government’s characterization or that he has breached the agreement,” his lawyers said.

Both sides asked the judge to set a sentencing date.

Several other former Trump campaign associates face claims of allegedly misleading investigators. George Papadopoulos, a former foreign-policy adviser for the Trump campaign, reported to a federal minimum-security satellite camp in Wisconsin on Monday to serve his 14-day-sentence, the Bureau of Prisons said. Mr. Papadopoulos pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI about his contacts with an intermediary he believed was connected to Russian government officials.