Straphangers, say goodbye to these historic Mayor John Lindsay-era subway cars. The MTA will run the half-century-old R-42 subway cars on the A line for the last time Wednesday before what is left of the gray, bench seat fleet is taken out of service. “So long, and thanks for all the trips,” the transit agency said in a statement this week announcing the final run of the R-42. The R-42s were first rolled out in the transit system in 1969, and eventually made up 400 cars in the MTA’s fleet during their heyday. They are only one of two postwar trains to reach the 50-year service mark, according to the MTA. The R-32 is the other postwar train and still runs on the A and C line.

