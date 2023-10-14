MSNBC’s punishment for pro-Hamas propaganda? Ratings death

MSNBC is paying a serious price for leading the field in dishonest journalism that draws a false equivalence between the terrorist brutalities of Hamas and the legitimate self-defense of Israel.

The network’s lost 33% of its primetime viewers since Hamas struck Israel even as Fox — which accurately reports on the situation — has seen a massive 42% jump in total viewership.

It’s not hard to see why.

Americans know what terrorism looks like: the rape and murder of civilians, including toddlers.

The desperate pretenses of MSNBC’s hosts, like Hamas fan Andrea Mitchell, can’t convince any sane person otherwise.

It was Mitchell, remember, who had the insane gall to suggest Hamas and Israel really aren’t so different to an Israeli mother whose children the terror squads are holding hostage.

The woman responded with justified outrage that, no, there is no symmetry between Hamas and Israel.

One is the region’s strongest democracy and our closest local ally; the other is a cadre of genocidal Islamists working to further Iran’s ambitions.

