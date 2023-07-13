MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski blamed Joe Biden’s staffers for his string of embarrassing gaffes that highlight his advanced age, noting they hurt the Democrat Party’s 2024 chances.

MSNBC’s ⁦@morningmika to Biden’s staff: “Do a better job b/c you can’t have these video images of the president tripping or the president like going to wrong way … b/c his age is going to be factor … It makes me mad.” pic.twitter.com/DDsLitF8vA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 12, 2023

“If you are managing a president’s schedule and you’re managing a president getting on and off stage, getting on and off planes — and yes, he’s 80 — you need to be there for him,” Brzezinski whined on Wednesday.

“You need to make a pathway and you better as hell make sure he doesn’t fall on a sandbag. And I blame the staff for that. I mean, these are things that are going to hurt him played on a loop.”

The sandbag remark by Brzezinski referred to Biden last month taking a nasty spill on stage allegedly over a sandbag after giving a speech to the U.S. Air Force Academy commencement.