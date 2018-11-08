GRABIEN:

Upset over President Trump firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow is organizing mass marches.

The protests are slated for today at 5 PM.

“It’s happening,” she wrote online. “This is a ‘break the glass in case of emergency’ plan to protect the Mueller investigation.”

“We knew this would happen at some point,” she added. “The day has arrived.”

Maddow posted the messages to her Twitter account, which has 9.54 million followers.

The marches are being sponsored by Indivisible.org, a liberal activist group made up of former congressional staffers.

The group is demanding Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker disclaim any authority over the Robert Mueller’s Russia probe:

Donald Trump has installed a crony to oversee the special counsel’s Trump-Russia investigation, crossing a red line set to protect the investigation. By replacing Rod Rosenstein with just-named Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker as special counsel Robert Mueller’s boss on the investigation, Trump has undercut the independence of the investigation. Whitaker has publicly outlined strategies to stifle the investigation and cannot be allowed to remain in charge of it. The Nobody Is Above the Law network demands that Whitaker immediately commit not to assume supervision of the investigation. Our hundreds of response events are being launched to demonstrate the public demand for action to correct this injustice.