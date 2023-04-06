MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes said Wednesday on his show “All In” that many people, including him, were “permanently scarred” by Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential victory.

Hayes said, “Even by the standards of our time, of this day and age in the avalanche of news and spectacle, this sort of dizzying clawing for your attention the last 24 hours have really been something else. So I want to begin tonight by just taking a second here to try to collectively just wrap our heads around the meaning and significance of what we have seen in the last 24 hours.”

He continued, “Of course, we have to begin with the biggest story, the former president of the United States pleading not guilty to 34 felony charges stemming from hush money payments he made to adult film star. But in addition to the material facts we saw yesterday, there was, of course, as I am sure you noted, also the sheer spectacle of it all. The Trumpian circus, if you will, of live 24-hour coverage of his drive to the airport, his plane landing, his drive from the airport to Trump Tower. All of which, I, think has a deep and profound reaction in lot of folks because of what happened in 2016. There are lots of people who watch politics closely who have got a lot of anxiety stemming from that 2016 election and probably will for as long as they live. I know I will. Trump’s surprise victory really warped the way a lot of people think about American politics.”

READ MORE