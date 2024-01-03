MSNBC reports on new Bob Menendez indictment during daughter’s guest-host gig

Towards the end of today's broadcast of MSNBC's Deadline: White House, anchor Alicia Menendez — filling in for Nicolle Wallace — hands off to Ari Melber to report Sen. Bob Menendez's latest corruption charges.



The New Jersey senator is the MSNBC host's father. pic.twitter.com/4S08CfqpfB — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 2, 2024

MSNBC anchor Alicia Menendez found herself in an awkward position on Tuesday — breaking the news of her embattled father’s latest legal troubles.

Indicted US Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) was hit with fresh allegations that a wealthy businessman pal showered the lawmaker with fancy gifts — including Formula One race tickets and a Patek Philippe watch — in exchange for an investment deal with a Qatari real estate firm.

Alicia Menendez was filling in for Nicolle Wallace as host of “Deadline: White House” when the Department of Justice slapped the senator with the superseding indictment.

“We have to take a quick break,” the senator’s daughter said with about five minutes left in her two-hour guest stint. “And we’ll be back with some breaking news right after this.”

After the commercials ended, Menendez was no longer on camera and MSNBC host Ari Melber greeted viewers with the latest allegations against the senator.

