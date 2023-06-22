MSNBC talking head Elie Mystal, another one of the network’s perpetual race baiting grifters, suggested Wednesday that someone should kill conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.

Next time some rich white person wants to take Sam Alito on an expensive trip, please take him to see the Titanic. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 21, 2023

Posting on Twitter, Mystal suggested that “Next time some rich white person wants to take Sam Alito on an expensive trip, please take him to see the Titanic.”

The comment is a reference to the missing tourist submersible vehicle in which five people appeared to have lost their lives while attempting to view the wreck of the Titanic.

So not only is this a suggestion that Alito be murdered, Mystal had to get the race angle in there too, and disrespect those who have surely lost their lives in the incident.