NBC is denying that MSNBC producer Irene Byon instructed freelance photographer James Morrison to follow the Kyle Rittenhouse trial’s jury bus. Morrison was pulled over by Kenosha police after running a red light in an attempt to catch up to the bus. Fox News today reported that Morrison told police it was Byon who instructed him to chase the bus. “The jury in this case is being transported from a different location in a bus with windows covered … Last evening a person who identified himself as James J. Morrison, and who claimed that he was a producer with NBC News, for MSNBC … police, when they stopped him, because he was following in the distance of about a block and went through a red light, pulled him over and inquired of him what was going on and he gave that information and stated that he had been instructed by Mrs. [MSNBC booking producer Irene] Byon to follow the jury bus,” Schroeder said to the court on Thursday. Now, Byon has rubbed her social media accounts and has gone into online hiding. Her LinkedIn account, which identifies her as a Booking News Producer has been shut down. Twitter reports her account “doesn’t exist anymore“.

